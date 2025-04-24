‘Would you like to come to Ireland and have a quiet break and I can send someone to replace you?’ she asked Pope Francis

Calendars bearing portraits of late Pope Francis at a shop near The Vatican. The Vatican on Thursday. Photograph: Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images

Popes may come and popes may go but commercial Rome goes on forever, and no more so than in the precincts of Vatican City.

There, on Thursday morning, people who were not yet among the tens of thousands in the queue for St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the remains of Pope Francis, busied themselves buying postcards of the late pontiff, or calendars with his smiling face and thumbs-up sign, or even statues of “Franciscus”.

Trade has been brisk in the shops around St Peter’s Square these days, where the hierarchy of affection in which recent popes were held is very clear from postcards on display. Included are John XXIII, John Paul I, John Paul II, and Francis here, there and everywhere.

There are even some of Pius XII, who died in 1958 – but very few of Benedict XVI. Beloved of traditionalists, he disappointed even them by resigning the papacy in 2013, a precedent too far for fervent supporters.

Francis at least pleased them by dying in office.

In a corner near St Peter’s Square is a small ad hoc shrine in blue and yellow to the late pope. It holds an icon of the crucifixion, three bouquets of flowers, and candles, of course. The message “Arrivederci in Paradiso, Papa Francesco” (“See you in heaven, Pope Francis”) is pinned to the wall behind it.

Such have been the crowds wishing to see the pope’s remains that Vatican authorities decided on Wednesday to keep St Peter’s Basilica open all night.

Brenda Cleary at St Peter's Square. Photograph: Patsy McGarry

It is expected to remain open continuously until 8pm on Friday, when the coffin will be closed in preparation for the funeral on Saturday.

Brenda Cleary from Belfast will be at the funeral, “definitely”, though she had not planned to be. She is in Rome for the canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis next Sunday, which has been postponed. “As people would say, if you want to make God laugh, tell him your future plans,” she recalled.

She met Francis at an ordination in Rome. “I invited him to Ireland, although he had already been.

“Would you like to come to Ireland and have a quiet break and I can send someone to replace you?” she asked him, suggesting that Catholic Archbishop and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin could stand in his place.

“You let him come here [Rome] for three weeks and I’ll take you to Ireland, secretly, for three weeks and then we can say we had an Irish pope for three weeks,” she told him. Francis laughed.

“I loved Pope Francis, he had that air that made you feel at home.”

She hopes the next pope “would be as down to earth, would be human, not aloof, that we have to look up to, because we’re all equal in God’s eyes”.

Cleary then set off for Assisi to see the remains of Blessed Carlo Acutis and plans (whatever God may think) to be back in Rome on Friday for the funeral of Francis on Saturday morning.