Tributes paid to woman who died in Co Waterford car crash

Tributes are being paid to a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Co Waterford on Mother’s Day.

Vierra (Vera) Agustinakava, who was in her 60s, died in the crash which occurred on the N25 at Moonameen at 2.10pm last Sunday.

Ms Agustinakava, who was originally from Slovakia, was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post mortem was carried out.

The driver and passenger of the second car, a man and woman in their 50s, were taken to UHW with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third car, a woman in her 60s, was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH), also with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí closed the road to facilitate the work of the emergency services and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

It is understood that Ms Agustinakava had been living in Tallow, in West Waterford, for over 15 years, and had been planning to return permanently to her native Slovakia.

Tallow GAA Club paid tribute to the Slovakian woman. In a statement they extended sincere condolences to her family and friends.

“Viera worked on a scheme at the club some time ago. She lived in Cockpit Lane off West Street and had plans to return permanently to her native Slovakia in the near future. May she rest in peace,” the statement added.

Labour Party councillor John Pratt extended his “deepest condolences” to her family.

“People are devastated to hear the news of her death. She was very well liked and it’s just horrible to know that she died but especially on such a special day as Mother’s Day.”

Ms Agustinakava was one of three women who were killed in car crashes on Mother’s Day.

Two women were killed in a road traffic collision in north Cork.

Mary Coughlan (64) from Kings Square, Mitchelstown, and Susan O’Sullivan (41) of Beechwood Drive, Mallow were both pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the main Mallow-Killarney road at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian, aged in her 30s, died on Monday after a collision with a vehicle on the N76 in Callan, Co Kilkenny, last Friday evening.

The woman was brought for treatment to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, but died from her injuries.

A man in his 50s died in a single vehicle road traffic crash in Co Mayo on Monday evening.