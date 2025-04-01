Ireland weather: Get the sun cream out - the good weather is set to stay, Met Éireann says

Bright, sunny conditions in recent days are set to herald an early and pleasant period of warm weather, according to Met Éireann’s short and longer term forecasts.

The forecaster’s outlook for the coming week, as well as its monthly forecast for April and the seasonal outlook for April, May and June – all indicate summer has arrived early and is set to stay.

Met Éireann said Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week will feature long sunny periods in spring-like conditions. Temperatures are set to reach 17 degrees on Tuesday, dipping by only a degree or two on Wednesday before hitting 17 again on Thursday and rising to as high as 18 degrees on Friday.

Showers and winds over the coming days are expected to be light and mainly in southern coastal areas.

The indications for the coming weekend are for more of the same weather – settled, dry and bright.

According to the monthly forecast, April will be significantly drier than normal with rainfall well below average.

“High pressure is likely to continue to be situated near Ireland bringing predominantly settled weather conditions,” Met Éireann said.

Rainfall is forecast to be below normal, while air temperatures should be above average.

The only fly in the ice-cream is a warning that weather conditions could “turn more changeable” for the third week (beginning Monday, April 14th) and fourth week (beginning April 21st) of the month when “air temperatures are likely to be around the climatological average”.

However, Met Éireann said the seasonal outlook for April, May and June is for above average temperatures. Rainfall amounts are less certain, possibly “trending below average”.

Temperatures during April, May and June “are signalled” to be as much as one degree higher than average.

The national forecaster said longer term forecasts are less certain and it added a caveat that there is a “slight chance” of wetter than average conditions developing for May.

Irish Water Safety has warned that although many people might be tempted towards going to the beach during hot spells, open water temperatures are currently very cold and can cause shock and difficulties for swimmers.

Bodies of open water such as rivers, lakes or coastal areas do not warm until much later in the summer and conditions can be deceptively dangerous.