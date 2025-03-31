Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny conditions with temperatures to hit 17 degrees

People enjoying the sunshine in Dublin's St Stephen's Green on Sunday. The pleasant weather is set to continue this week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Sunny spells seen on Sunday look set to largely continue throughout the week alongside temperature highs of up to 17 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

High pressure, which brought a glimpse of summer on Sunday, is set to maintain settled conditions and “plenty of sunshine” throughout the week, the forecaster has said.

While some awoke to patches of mist and fog on Monday, this will gradually clear from most areas this morning, making way for mainly dry and sunny conditions.

Sunshine is forecast from the south through the day, turning hazy at times, and although there is a small chance of an isolated light shower, temperatures are expected to reach 13 to 17 degrees.

READ MORE

Tuesday, meanwhile, is set to be dry and sunny with long spells of hazy sunshine expected at first, before turning to blue skies as the day goes on.

Walking in St Stephen's Green, Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

People enjoying the sunshine in Dublin's St Stephen's Green on Sunday. The pleasant weather is set to continue this week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

People, and wildlife alike, enjoyed the sunshine in Dublin's St Stephen's Green on Sunday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Highs of 11 to 15 degrees are expected, though it will be coolest in the east and south due to a moderate to fresh south-easterly wind, that will be strong at times in the southwest, according to the forecaster.

Wednesday is set to be a “fine day” with widespread sunshine and highs of 11 to 15 degrees, though it will be coolest in the east and south again due to a light to moderate south-easterly wind.

Highs of 12 to 16 degrees are expected on Thursday, which is forecast to be another dry and sunny day, with similar conditions expected on Friday when highs of 12 to 17 degrees are expected.

Sunrise in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Current indications for the weekend suggest largely settled conditions, according to Met Éireann - however, “ a little more in the way of cloud is expected with temperatures turning slightly cooler too,” it said.