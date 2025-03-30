Three women killed and two children injured in crashes in Cork and Waterford

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Mallow to Killarney Road in North Cork on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Three women have been killed and two children taken to hospital with serious injuries following separate crashes in Cork and Waterford.

Two women, one in her 40s and another in her 60s, died in the Cork crash.

They were the drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision at Navigation Road on the main Mallow to Killarney Road, the N72, at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services arrived quickly but both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, a boy and a girl aged five and eight years, were passengers in the car being driven by the woman in her 40s and they were both rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The woman in her 60s was the sole occupant of the other car.

It is understood both women who lost their lives are from North Cork but gardaí are not releasing their names until relatives are notified.

Gardaí have closed the road and put diversions in place. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene of the collision.

Separately, a woman in her 60s died following a three-vehicle collision on the N25 at Moonameen, Co Waterford, about 2.10pm on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, but a woman who was travelling as a passenger in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place.

The driver and passenger of the second car, a man and woman aged in their 50s, were conveyed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries, believed to be non-life-threatening.

The female driver of the third car, aged in her 60s, was conveyed by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.