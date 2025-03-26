Tánaiste voices ‘deep disappointment’ over Seán Rooney case in meeting with Lebanese counterparts

Pte Seán Rooney was serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon in December 2022 when his armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya in Lebanon. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

Ireland’s “dissatisfaction” over delays in prosecuting the alleged killers of Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney in Lebanon has been raised by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris with members of the country’s leadership.

Army Pte Rooney (24) was serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon in December 2022 when his armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the Iranian backed Hizbullah militant group.

He was killed by gunfire, while Trooper Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured. Two other Irish soldiers suffered minor injuries when the vehicle crashed.

One man, Mohammad Ayyad, was later arrested and detained for allegedly taking part in the attack. He spent a year in detention before being freed by a Lebanese military court on medical grounds. Mr Ayyad failed to turn up at subsequent hearings.

Four other accused, Hussein Salman, Ali Salman, Mustafa Salman and Ali Khalifeh, have never appeared in court, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Irish officials have voiced deep frustration at the conduct and pace of the investigation so far.

On Wednesday, during a trip to Lebanon to meet members of the 125th Infantry Battalion serving with Unifil, Mr Harris met Lebanese minister for defence Michel Menassa and minister for foreign affairs Youssef Rajji to discuss the case.

According to a statement, the Tánaiste conveyed the Government’s “deep disappointment and dissatisfaction at the slow progress of the legal proceedings in the matter relating to the death of the Irish peacekeeper, Pte Seán Rooney.”

Mr Harris said the delay in court proceedings “continues to cause deep concern to myself, to the Irish Government, the family of Pte Rooney and the Irish people”.

“My Government has consistently expressed determination that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established and that there is accountability for the death of Pte Rooney. Ireland will continue to monitor developments very closely.”

The Fine Gael leader said there has been five court hearings to date but no significant progress. He also noted that no medical evidence has been given to the court to support Mr Ayyad’s absence.

The family of Pte Rooney intend to travel to Lebanon when the trial does take place, Mr Harris said.

An inquest into the death of Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, is ongoing at Dublin City Coroner’s Court.

Mr Harris also used the visit to “reaffirm Ireland’s unwavering commitment” to Unifil at a time of ongoing strikes by Israel forces on the region.

“Ireland remains fully committed to the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which is essential for maintaining stability in south Lebanon, preventing hostilities and supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.”