Man killed and brother seriously injured after pair struck by car in Co Donegal in early hours of morning

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal collision on Lower Main Street in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Two men who struck by a car in Co Donegal in the early hours of St Patrick’s Day were brothers who lived less than 100 yards from the scene of the tragedy.

Anthony and Martin Gallagher, who were both in their 60s, were walking home from a night out in Letterkenny.

The men were struck by a vehicle driven by a teenager at the town’s Lower Main Street just before 3am.

The car crossed a roundabout before hitting the men and then striking the front of a local house, causing some damage to the building.

READ MORE

The brothers were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for emergency treatment.

Anthony Gallagher, a school traffic warden, subsequently died from his injuries.

His brother Martin was transferred to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries. Both men lived together at the family home in the town.

A youth in his late teens suspected of driving the vehicle involved in the incident was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station.

The area was immediately sealed off for examination by a Garda forensic team.

A decision was later made to cancel the St Patrick’s Day parade in the town as a mark of respect.

The Letterkenny Parade organisers said in a statement on social media that they had made the difficult decision not to proceed with the event, after consultation with An Garda Síochána, and in the interest of public safety. The crash took place on the parade route.

According to a Garda statement, the incident “has been referred to Gsoc, due to an earlier interaction between An Garda Síochána and the driver of this vehicle”.

Meanwhile, the local community has planned a candle lit vigil at the scene at 8pm this evening.