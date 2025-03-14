Gardaí investigate death of baby at Meath residence

Gardaí say they are aware of the sensitivities surrounding this ongoing investigation. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby at a residential property in Co Meath.

The death was reported to An Garda Síochána on Thursday.

The deceased infant was taken to the mortuary for a postmortem examination which will take place in due course.

The State Pathologist will conduct the postmortem examination, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

READ MORE

Gardaí say they are aware of the sensitivities surrounding this ongoing investigation and will be treating it in the appropriate manner.