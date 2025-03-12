Museum to honour Irish people’s contributions to the United States is proposed for Washington

Donald Trump addresses guests including Micheál Martin at a Friends of Ireland lunch at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Influential members of the US Congress have set the ball rolling for the establishment of a National Museum of Irish-American History in Washington, DC.

Congressmen Richard Neal, Mike Kelly and Brian Fitzpatrick and colleagues in the bipartisan Friends of Ireland caucus have introduced legislation to establish a commission to study the creation of the proposed museum.

The move provides for a commission to study how best to preserve, celebrate and showcase the contributions of Irish-Americans throughout US history.

The aim is to “allow millions of Americans to learn about Irish-American culture and honour those who have made an impact on the United States”, the caucus said.

Micheál Martin has already welcomed the move.

“As the United States of America approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it is fitting that they would seek to mark the contribution of Irish and Irish-Americans, who have played such a pivotal role in shaping the United States,” the Taoiseach said.

“The proposed National Museum of Irish-American history would commemorate and enhance our understanding of the experiences of the millions of Irish and Irish-Americans who have made this country their home.”

Mr Neal said: “While US-Ireland relations officially date back to 1924, when Irish ambassador Timothy Smiddy presented his credentials to US president Calvin Coolidge, the connection between the United States and Ireland dates back centuries.

“The Irish-American story is a story worth telling, and the establishment of this commission is a significant step in bringing this museum to fruition.”

Mr Kelly said: “Like so many Americans, I’m proud to trace my heritage back to Ireland. This museum will allow millions of Americans to learn about Irish-American culture and honour those who have made an impact on the United States.

“This commission will take the next step forward to bringing this museum to life and ensuring Irish-American history will be carried on for generations to come.”