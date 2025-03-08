Man (30s) arrested as garda hospitalised after incident in Dublin city centre

A man in his 30s is being detained at a Garda station in Dublin following a public disorder incident that left a garda injured on Saturday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with a public disorder incident in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon during which two gardai were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital with an injured arm.

The incident occurred at Abbey Street at about 1pm. A member of An Garda Síochána was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment for his injuries. The injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at a Garda station in Dublin city centre. Garda welfare services will be put in place for the Garda member. Investigations are continuing.

“I would just like to wish our injured colleague a speedy recovery in what was an extremely difficult situation,” said Mark O’Meara, president of the Garda Representative Association.

“Once again this a stark reminder of the dangers our members face on a daily basis while carrying out their duties and protecting the public.

“Another member also received injuries in the incident and our thoughts are with them both and their families.

“While it can be rewarding, a career in policing can be an extremely dangerous one and there is never a reason or excuse for attacks and assaults on our members.

“I commend these colleagues on their bravery and actions today and also any members who find themselves in harms way while policing the frontline.”