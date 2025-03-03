Woman (50s) dies due to injuries from Valentine’s Day collision in Sligo

A woman involved in a road traffic collision in Sligo on February 14th has died.

Gardaí have issued an appeal seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the fatal incident.

The two-car collision happened on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo.

Two of the four occupants were seriously injured and taken to Sligo University Hospital. One of these, a woman in her 50s who has not been named, has since died as a result of her injuries, it was confirmed on Monday evening.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána asked for any users of the N17 at Ballinacarrow between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday, February 14th, to come forward with information or any camera footage they may have.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.