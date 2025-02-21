Woman dies following road traffic collision in Coleraine

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A woman has died following a road traffic collision outside Coleraine yesterday.

The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at about 3.10pm.

The female driver of the Seat died at the scene, the PSNI said.

Collision investigation unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision. They have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage to come forward.

Witnesses can call 101 and quote reference 1027.

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.