Woman dies following road traffic collision in Coleraine

A woman has died following a road traffic collision outside Coleraine yesterday.
The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at about 3.10pm.
The female driver of the Seat died at the scene, the PSNI said.
Collision investigation unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision. They have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage to come forward.
READ MORE
My sister is the only woman from her secondary school class not living in Australia, and she emigrated to Switzerland
Body handed over by Hamas was not that of mother taken hostage, Israel says
‘This new generation doesn’t like the past’: A night at a unionist meeting
Historic Conway’s pub on Parnell Street ‘endangered’, says council
Witnesses can call 101 and quote reference 1027.
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.