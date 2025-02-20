Two taken to hospital after fire at apartment block in Co Laois

Two people have been taken to hospital following a fire in an apartment block in Co Laois.
The fire at Kilnacourt Woods, in Portarlington, started around 6am.
One person was rescued from the second floor by firefighters, while it is understood that another jumped from the burning building. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Emergency services and fire crews from Portarlington, Mountmellick, Portlaoise and Monasterevin attended the scene at the three-storey building.
The fire has been brought under control but emergency services remain at the scene.
It is understood that up to nine apartments have been completely destroyed by the blaze with significant damage done to others in The Oaks apartment block. Neighbouring homes and businesses were left without electricity for a time.
A statement from Laois Fire and Emergency Services outlined that fire tenders, water tankers and a hydraulic platform all remain on site.
Laois Independent Councillor Aidan Mullins said Portarlington GAA has opened their facilities and everyone from the apartment complex is being assessed. Cllr Mullins said that they are being provided with “food and shelter”.
Council officials and Department of Social Protection officials are also on site to help those affected and emergency accommodation is being sorted out for families who need it.
It is understood that there is a mix of families who are both owners and renters in the complex.