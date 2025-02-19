Number of Ukrainian refugees in State continues to rise three years after Russian invasion

The number of Ukrainians who have sought refuge status in Ireland since the Russian invasion three years ago has reached more than 112,000.

At the beginning of February there were 112,189 beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine, an increase of 8,833 or 8.5 per cent on the same time in 2024.

There has been a noticeable slowing down in the number of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland, but the overall numbers have continued to increase.

In January last year, the Government reduced payments to new arrivals from €232 a week to €38.80. Since that move there has been no month where the number of newly arrived Ukrainian refugees has surpassed 700.

READ MORE

At the end of November, some 71 per cent of Ukrainians living in the State and who had been given a PPSN number were actively using it, meaning they were either receiving payments from the State or working.

As of last month, just over one in five Ukrainian refugees (23,803) were working.

Women and children make up three-quarters of all Ukrainian refugees.

Kenmare in Co Kerry is the local electoral area (LEA) with the most number of Ukrainian refugees − 2,716 in total, accounting for 10 per cent of the population.

The LEA with the greatest concentration is Ennistymon in Co Clare, where 1,951 residents - or 10.81 per cent of the population - are Ukrainian refugees.

They have been disproportionately housed in rural areas with most LEAs in Dublin having less than 1 per cent of the population from Ukraine.

As of February 2nd, 36,532 arrivals from Ukraine were living in private accommodation, where 15,915 hosts were in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment for accommodating people from Ukraine.

Some 23,203 are living in local authority, Irish Red Cross or Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Affairs accommodation.

Some 17,420 children from Ukraine are in school, with 60 per cent in primary schools and the rest in secondary schools.

Cork has the highest number of children enrolled in primary schools at 1,040, while Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in secondary schools at 790. Monaghan has the lowest number of children enrolled in both primary and secondary schools.

There are currently 12,933 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses, of which 9,036 enrolled in further education English language courses.