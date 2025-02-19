Jockey Michael O’Sullivan ‘packed more into 24 years’ than many would in two lifetimes, funeral Mass hears

The hearse carrying the coffin of Michael O'Sullivan is led away following his funeral Mass at St John the Baptist Church in Glantane, Co Cork. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Jockey Michael O’Sullivan was dedicated to his craft, brought joy and pride to his family and packed more into his 24 years than many would into two lifetimes, his funeral Mass has heard.

His father, William O’Sullivan, told mourners in Glantane, Co Cork, how Michael had set his mind on becoming a jockey at a young age and nothing was going to stop him from achieving his goal.

“He needed encouragement particularly from Bernie [his mother] and Granny to go to university. He agreed to go as long as he could pursue his riding career afterwards,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“We have it on good authority that he read the Racing Post during lectures in UCD, but despite this he was awarded an honours degree in agricultural science. It was another proud day for us all.”

READ MORE

Michael O'Sullivan celebrates winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Marine Nationale at the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Michael O’Sullivan died last Sunday after being injured in a fall at Thurles racecourse, Co Tipperary, on February 6th.

His father opened his eulogy by thanking the medical team who assisted Michael following the fall from Wee Charlie, and those who have supported the family and Michael’s partner, Charlotte Giles, since the tragedy.

Mr O’Sullivan recalled coming home years ago to find Michael and his brother Alan pretending to ride horses on the couch as they watched videos of his own rides in point-to-point meetings.

He said Michael improved his horsemanship by joining Duhallow Pony Club and before long was riding racehorses for his uncle, Cheltenham-winning trainer Eugene O’Sullivan. He said his son was soon enjoying success of his own, steering A Decent Excuse to victory in a local point-to-point race.

Members of the Duhallow Hunt and Pony Club form a guard of honour at the funeral of jockey Michael O'Sullivan. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“Michael remained a big part of the O’Sullivan racing team after he turned professional. He would use Eugene, [cousin] Maxine, Alan and myself as his sounding boards to review his rides, both victories and defeats, often critical of himself, always learning,” his father said.

Mr O’Sullivan told the hundreds of mourners that Michael turned professional after graduating from UCD in 2022.

In his first full year the jockey was declared Champion Conditional, a notable achievement in a short career that saw him clock up almost 100 winners, the Mass heard.

Michael went on to work with Barry Connell and “the highlight was at Cheltenham when, as you know, he won with Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novice”, Mr O’Sullivan said.

Mourners paid tribute as Michael O'Sullivan's remains were carried into the church. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Michael had started the year on a high, riding two winners at Tramore on New Year’s Day for Ted Walsh and Willie Mullins, both of whom attended the Mass.

Mr O’Sullivan said Michael had been grateful to all the trainers who afforded him opportunities, including Gerard O’Leary, for whom he was riding Wee Charlie when he fell at Thurles.

“Michael loved riding for you [Mr O’Leary],” he said. “He had great success with you and it gives us comfort to know that his last thoughts would have been of anticipation, determination and excitement.”

Mass celebrant Fr Gerard Coleman told mourners, which included Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s aide de camp, Comdt Claire Mortimer, of how proud the O’Sullivan family were of Michael. The man “packed more into his 24 years than many would do in two lifetimes”, the priest said.

Former jockey Ruby Walsh attends the funeral of Michael O'Sullivan at St John the Baptist Church, Glantane. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ms Giles read a poem about the joy her late partner got from riding. Members of the Jockey Club, and his Kilshannig GAA club, formed a guard of honour as his remains were taken from the church.

Among those in attendance were racehorse trainers Gordon Elliott, Noel Meade and Mr Connell, as well as jockeys Davy Russell, Rachael Blackmore, Ruby Walsh, Paul Townend, Charlie Swan, Barry Geraghty, JJ Slevin and Robbie Power.