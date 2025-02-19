Heavy cloud lifts to reveal blue skies - but not for long...

Met Eireann says the weather over the weekend is likely to be unsettled with frequent wet and breezy spells although temperatures will be mild for the time of year.

The blanket of heavy grey cloud which hung over parts of the country blocking all signs of sun and blue skies for over a week has finally broken up - at least for now.

But anyone hoping the blue skies above are a sign of better things to come might well be disappointed, at least in the short term with Met Éireann promising rain across much of the country as Wednesday progresses, turning heavy in places with hail possible.

The rain will clear as darkness falls, until further showery outbreaks move in from the south and west with southerly winds turning strong and gusty by morning, reaching near gale force near southern and western coasts.

There will be some more sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday morning with thunderstorms possible.

The showers will become isolated in the evening as cloud builds from the south and west bringing some patchy rain and drizzle and temperatures of between 10 and 14 degrees.

Friday will start wet and breezy with the risk of spot flooding in some areas.

The rain will clear eastwards through the morning and early afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers following with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The good news is Saturday will start with some sunny spells but the bad news is scattered showers will become less scattered and more frequent over the course of the day.

More cloud will build on Sunday with the end of the weekend likely to be “a rather windy day with strong to near gale force and gusty southwest winds, reaching gale force at the coasts”.

There will also be heavy rain which may lead to spot flooding along Atlantic coastal counties although it will clear eastwards in the morning and early afternoon.