Supertrawler detained off Irish coast for alleged fishing-regulation breaches

A European Union agency has detained a supertrawler off the southwest coast of Ireland for alleged breaches of EU fishing laws and is escorting it to Cork.

The European Fisheries Control Agency patrol vessel Ocean Protector detained the German-registered factory ship Helen Mary off the west Cork coast and is escorting her to Cork harbour where she will be detained for allegedly having a defective ladder in breach of EU fishing laws.

The 116m-long fishing vessel, which is registered at Rostock in northern Germany, was fishing some 65 nautical miles off the Mizen Head for scad or horse mackerel, when she was detained by the Ocean Protector when fishery protection officers were unable to board her.

The Helen Mary is on her way to Tivoli Docks in Cork harbour where she will be boarded by fisheries inspectors and her catch, equipment and logbook will be examined to see if the boat has been fishing in compliance with EU fishing regulations.

The supertrawler, which has a crew of more than 50 and a storage capacity for 7,000 tonnes of fish, has been listed by Greenpeace as one of a list of 20 “monster trawlers” that the environmental group alleges is responsible for overfishing off the west coast of Africa and elsewhere in the Atlantic.

The Ocean Protector is one of the three inspection platforms chartered by the European Fisheries Control Agency, which is headquartered in Vigo in northern Spain and is charged with ensuring the EU’s common fisheries policy is applied properly in EU territorial waters.