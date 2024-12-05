No disruption to Irish Guinness supplies for Christmas, Diageo says

Diageo Ireland insists there should be no concern in relation to the supply of Guinness for the Irish market over the festive season. Photograph: iStock

Supplies of Guinness in Ireland will not be disrupted over the Christmas period despite distribution of the stout being managed in Britain, Diageo has said.

The multinational drinks company said there had been “exceptional consumer demand” over the past month for Guinness in Britain.

“We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible,” a statement from Diageo Britain said.

Diageo Ireland insisted there should be no concern in relation to the Irish market and that it was business as usual.

READ MORE

[ ‘Splitting the G’ - why everybody in the US is drinking GuinnessOpens in new window ]

“As we move into the busy Christmas period, we will make all deliveries to our customers across the island of Ireland, as planned and without disruption,” a spokeswoman said.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA), which represents publicans in Dublin, said it was not aware of any shortages of the stout. Brian Foley, of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, which represents publicans outside the capital, similarly said there had been no reports of supply issues.

“That would be front-page news if we ran out of Guinness for Christmas,” he said. “There’s absolutely no issue, the supply chain is working fine. Pubs, I dare say, are stocking up, or are stocked up.”

[ More than two-fifths of men binge drink on a typical night out, finds Health Ireland surveyOpens in new window ]

Earlier this year, Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the JD Wetherspoon pub chain, said the group had benefited from the rocketing popularity of Guinness and a revival of demand for some traditional ales following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The gods of fashion have smiled upon Guinness, previously consumed by blokes my age, but now widely adopted by younger generations.”