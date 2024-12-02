Girl (8) dies following assault at house in New Ross, Co Wexford

A Garda investigation is under way after a girl died following an assault in Co Wexford. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A girl (8) has died and two people have been injured in an assault in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in New Ross at 11.45pm on Sunday at a private residence in the town.

Senior gardaí are investigating the death of the girl. They are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

She was rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment but died from her injuries early this morning.

A woman and man aged in their 30s are being treated at UHW. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Garda headquarters said in a statement the scene of the fatal assault remains preserved for forensic examination.

The coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation. A postmortem on the girl’s body will be carried out at UHW.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda station.