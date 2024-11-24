Multiple cases of child sex abuse in St John Ambulance reported to Garda

Det Supt. Ian Lackey: 'It would be my belief that there are other victims and survivors out there, and I would encourage people to come forward.' Photograph: Alan Betson

Multiple cases of children being allegedly sexually abused by a former senior figure in St John Ambulance have been reported to the Garda, with the abuse alleged to have occurred over a period of three decades.

In total eight criminal complaints have been made to gardaí about alleged sexual abuse by the long-time volunteer in the first aid organisation. However, on several separate occasions the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided against charging the man.

A major independent report last year by Mr Justice Geoffrey Shannon found the past culture in St John Ambulance had “facilitated” the grooming of children. At least 16 boys were allegedly sexually abused by the former senior figure in the organisation’s Old Kilmainham division in Dublin between the early 1960s and late 1990s. St John Ambulance failed to act against the man for years despite a “significant degree of organisational awareness” of the risk he posed to children, the report said.

The man, who is now in his late 80s, was first reported to gardaí two decades ago. Gardaí investigated and sent a file to the DPP, who opted not to move forward with a prosecution. Since then a further seven people have made criminal complaints about the same man, most following reporting by The Irish Times that detailed historical sexual abuse in the voluntary organisation.

Following Garda investigations the DPP concluded in five cases that they did not believe a prosecution should be pursued. A spokeswoman for the DPP said the office does not comment on its decisions.

One further case is currently being considered by prosecutors over alleged abuse that took place in the 1970s. There are active Garda investigations into two other complaints, both of which are being finalised with files expected to be submitted to the DPP shortly.

Tusla, the child and family agency, previously deemed abuse allegations made against the former volunteer by two survivors to be “founded”. The investigation by social workers made its finding on the balance of probability, a lower bar of proof than one needed in a criminal trial.

“We’re talking about I think as far back as 1968 right up to 2001, in terms of allegations that have been made to us, the offending periods” said Det Supt Ian Lackey.

Det Supt Lackey, from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, a specialist unit who investigate sexual crimes, said there were likely “far more” survivors than the eight who had made criminal complaints.

The senior detective said the abuse was often alleged to have happened when the volunteer was the adult in charge of children, during events providing first aid cover. This gave the alleged perpetrator the ability to isolate children, he said.

Despite internal suspicions within St John Ambulance in the 1990s the former senior figure was only removed around 2000 or 2001, when one survivor reported being sexually abused by the man.

“These offenders they have a way of gaining people’s trust, including families’ trust. If we look at the swimming coaches…These were people in positions of trust, and parents assumed that everything was fine,” Det Supt Lackey said.

Investigating gardaí are now making an appeal for other survivors who were sexually abused in St John Ambulance to come forward. “It is just to talk to us; coming forward is no obligation to go to court,” Det Supt Lackey said.

It was often the case that survivors of childhood abuse kept what had happened to them buried for years. “You’ve people who have held this secret for maybe 30 or 40 years…In some cases they haven’t told their own families,” he said. “It would be my belief that there are other victims and survivors out there and I would encourage people to come forward.”

Others who may have witnessed something as volunteers in the organisation could also help the Garda inquiries. “If people have any information they need to make contact with us. Because any little bit of information, they may think it is unimportant, but that could help bring another investigation across the line. It could be that little missing piece of the jigsaw”, he said.

Investigations into historical abuse can face difficulties due to the passage of time, whether paper records have survived, and the advanced age of perpetrators. “While a lot of the victims have a clear memory of what happened, others witnesses, people may not,” Det Supt Lackey said.

There had been a “sea change” in how gardaí investigated cases of sexual abuse in recent years, which Det Supt Lackey said had been long overdue.

“Prior to that it would have been fair to say people would have got a variety of services when they went into any Garda station,” he said. “There is definitely greater expertise, greater consistency across the divisions now in the way crimes of this nature are investigated…Back in the day it wasn’t a priority for the organisation or for society.”

Anyone who wishes to contact the Garda in relation to past abuse in St John Ambulance can call the Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222, or the Garda National Protective Services Bureau on 01 6663430.