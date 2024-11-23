Two men (30s) killed and three others injured in Co Donegal road crash

The road at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Donegal remained closed on Saturday morning with local diversions in place while a technical examination is due. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two men have died in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened on the N15 at Liscooley near Castlefinn, Co Donegal, at about 10pm on Friday night.

The two men, aged in their 30s and who were occupants of one of the vehicles, were fatally injured.

A woman and a man from the second vehicle, both aged in their 70s, were taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A second woman, aged in her 30s, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Saturday morning with local diversions in place while a technical examination is due.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward including any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.