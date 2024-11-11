Your top stories on Monday: O’Leary’s ‘teachers’ remark puts Fine Gael on defensive; barrister’s application to be Simeon Burke’s ‘master’ is rejected

Stop Climate Chaos, the coalition of NGOs and civil society groups concerned with climate breakdown organised a photoshoot with Lady Justice, (played by Gemma Roche), the symbol of justice and fairness, being drowned in oil. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Fine Gael was forced on to the defensive on the first weekend of the general election campaign after controversial remarks about teachers by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary at a party event.

Mr O’Leary’s comments sparked criticism from across the political spectrum, creating a headache for Taoiseach Simon Harris’s party.

The election race will step up a gear today with Fianna Fáil unveiling its manifesto and the main Opposition party Sinn Féin holding an event to introduce its candidates to the electorate.

The Big Read

A lone pilgrim on La Isla Beach on Camino del Norte.

Women walking Camino de Santiago speak of ‘terrifying’ sexual harassment: Lone female pilgrims walking the Camino de Santiago have spoken of being subjected to “terrifying” sexual harassment in near-deserted areas of rural Spain, Portugal and France.

Wanted: More bosses on the shop floor: In the interests of research, I wanted to see what the job of news editing looked like since I last worked on that desk in London many years ago.

I was taught to avoid the ‘trap’ of cooking but I take pleasure in domestic life: When I was 15, our maths teacher gave us life advice. Girls, she said, never learn to type and never learn to make a cup of tea. That way they can’t make you into secretaries.

Why former Leinster rugby star Rocky Elsom is on the run from French police Listen | 16:08

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters