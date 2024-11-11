IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: O’Leary’s ‘teachers’ remark puts Fine Gael on defensive; barrister’s application to be Simeon Burke’s ‘master’ is rejected

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; gardaí expand social-media monitoring and why is it ‘eye-wateringly expensive to go away in Ireland’?

Stop Climate Chaos, the coalition of NGOs and civil society groups concerned with climate breakdown organised a photoshoot with Lady Justice, (played by Gemma Roche), the symbol of justice and fairness, being drowned in oil. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Stop Climate Chaos, the coalition of NGOs and civil society groups concerned with climate breakdown organised a photoshoot with Lady Justice, (played by Gemma Roche), the symbol of justice and fairness, being drowned in oil. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Mon Nov 11 2024 - 08:10

Michael O’Leary’s remark about teachers puts Fine Gael on defensive

Fine Gael was forced on to the defensive on the first weekend of the general election campaign after controversial remarks about teachers by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary at a party event.

Mr O’Leary’s comments sparked criticism from across the political spectrum, creating a headache for Taoiseach Simon Harris’s party.

The election race will step up a gear today with Fianna Fáil unveiling its manifesto and the main Opposition party Sinn Féin holding an event to introduce its candidates to the electorate.

General Election 2024

News in Ireland

The Big Read

A lone pilgrim on La Isla Beach on Camino del Norte.
A lone pilgrim on La Isla Beach on Camino del Norte.

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why former Leinster rugby star Rocky Elsom is on the run from French police

Listen | 16:08

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters