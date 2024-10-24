Your top stories on Thursday: Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain and M50 fees to rise in new year for vehicles with no toll accounts

Gisele Pelicot leaves the court in Avignon courthouse after attending the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot accused of drugging and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in France. Photograph: Christophe Simon: AFP/Getty

Veteran criminal figure Gerry Hutch was being questioned by Spanish police on Wednesday night as part of an international investigation, into alleged money-laundering, that resulted in his Dublin home also being searched on Wednesday.

Mr Hutch (61) is understood have been arrested on the island of Lanzarote, a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers, where he spends much of his time and where he has invested in property. In recent weeks, footage emerged online of Mr Hutch singing at a karaoke bar on the island.

Rivals: Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black. Photograph: Robert Viglasky/Disney

Late pay and incorrect salary calculations a growing concern for workers: Almost half of workers in Ireland were either paid late by their employer over the past 12 months or had their salary entitlements calculated incorrectly, a new survey has revealed.

Dave Hannigan: Mark Cuban doing his best to expose Donald Trump for what he is: In between regaling supporters about Arnold Palmer’s gargantuan manhood cowing other golfers in the locker room, promising to fix the Bronx’s failing education system by stopping schools performing transgender operations, and calling Kamala Harris “shit”, former president Donald Trump trained his blunderbuss of wit on the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks this past weekend.

Shot putter Geoff Capes, who has died aged 75, competing in Europe's Strongest Man in 1983. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

What did the Dublin Taskforce recommend to improve the city? Listen | 22:25

