Your top stories on Thursday: Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain and M50 fees to rise in new year for vehicles with no toll accounts

Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain under money-laundering investigation
Veteran criminal figure Gerry Hutch was being questioned by Spanish police on Wednesday night as part of an international investigation, into alleged money-laundering, that resulted in his Dublin home also being searched on Wednesday.
Mr Hutch (61) is understood have been arrested on the island of Lanzarote, a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers, where he spends much of his time and where he has invested in property. In recent weeks, footage emerged online of Mr Hutch singing at a karaoke bar on the island.
- Why is Gerry Hutch still being targeted?Opens in new window
- Gerry Hutch considers election run to unseat Mary Lou McDonald
News in Ireland
- Family member reported Kyran Durnin missing 24 hours after Tusla alert: A family member of Kyran Durnin reported him and his mother missing in August, just 24 hours after Tusla alert.
- M50 fees to rise by 10c in new year for vehicles with no toll accounts: There will be a 10 cent increase in tolls for cars, buses, coaches and lighter goods vehicles travelling on the M50 from January 1st that are not registered with a toll service provider.
- Drones to the rescue? Unmanned aircraft could play ‘first responders’ role in Dublin: Drones could be perched on rooftops across Dublin city, ready to spring into action to respond to emergencies, under proposals for the development of the unmanned aircraft industry.
- CSO figures show 10,000 more Ukrainians in Ireland since same time last year: The number of refugees from Ukraine living in Ireland has increased by more than 10,00 to this time last year, figures from the Central Statistics Office show.
- Weather forecast: Thursday will start mostly dry. More persistent rain will spread over Connacht, Munster and west Ulster this afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times. Further to the east it will stay drier with some patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Tonight will be wet and breezy with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread, turning heavy in places with the ongoing possibility of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 13 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories.
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
TV & Radio
- Rivals: The thrusting bum is intercut with spurting soap and overflowing champagne. We are in safe, if filthy, hands: The iconography of 1980s Ireland: a photograph of JFK, a Sacred Heart of Jesus painting, the Proclamation of Independence and a well-thumbed (ooh, matron!) copy of Jilly Cooper’s Riders featuring a hand touching a jodhpur-clad bum. (Presumably, in the Irish context, this is Jesus’s hand, there to heal the bum in some fashion, writes Patrick Freyne).
Opinion
Business
- Late pay and incorrect salary calculations a growing concern for workers: Almost half of workers in Ireland were either paid late by their employer over the past 12 months or had their salary entitlements calculated incorrectly, a new survey has revealed.
Sports
- Dave Hannigan: Mark Cuban doing his best to expose Donald Trump for what he is: In between regaling supporters about Arnold Palmer’s gargantuan manhood cowing other golfers in the locker room, promising to fix the Bronx’s failing education system by stopping schools performing transgender operations, and calling Kamala Harris “shit”, former president Donald Trump trained his blunderbuss of wit on the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks this past weekend.
World
- Geoff Capes, former world’s strongest man and British Olympian, dies aged 75: Geoff Capes, twice the world’s strongest man and a three-time Olympian, has died aged 75, British Athletics has announced.
- ‘I’m a woman who’s totally destroyed’: French mass rape victim Gisèle Pelicot gives evidence in court: Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who has become a feminist hero for insisting that the rape trial of her ex-husband and 50 other men should be held in public, has told a court in southern France she was driven by her desire to change society and expose rape culture.
Podcast Highlights
What did the Dublin Taskforce recommend to improve the city?
Listen | 22:25
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters