Your top stories on Thursday: Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain and M50 fees to rise in new year for vehicles with no toll accounts

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Patrick Freyne reviews Rivals and how drones could play a ‘first responders’ role in Dublin

Gisele Pelicot leaves the court in Avignon courthouse after attending the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot accused of drugging and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in France. Photograph: Christophe Simon: AFP/Getty
Thu Oct 24 2024 - 07:23

Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain under money-laundering investigation

Veteran criminal figure Gerry Hutch was being questioned by Spanish police on Wednesday night as part of an international investigation, into alleged money-laundering, that resulted in his Dublin home also being searched on Wednesday.

Mr Hutch (61) is understood have been arrested on the island of Lanzarote, a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers, where he spends much of his time and where he has invested in property. In recent weeks, footage emerged online of Mr Hutch singing at a karaoke bar on the island.

Rivals: Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black. Photograph: Robert Viglasky/Disney
Shot putter Geoff Capes, who has died aged 75, competing in Europe's Strongest Man in 1983. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.
What did the Dublin Taskforce recommend to improve the city?

Listen | 22:25

