International protection applicants moved from tents during Storm Ashley, says activist

People seeking international protection who are being accommodated in tents were moved to houses to shelter from Storm Ashley, according to a spokesman for a migrant rights association.
“The tents have been flying everywhere,” said Lucky Khambule, a spokesman for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi), who had been speaking to people staying in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, and Crooksling, Co Wicklow.
He said he had not as yet heard from anyone who is staying at the facility in Dundrum, Dublin, where applicants for international protection are also being accommodated in tents.
“We have been saying that accommodating people in tents is totally unacceptable and you can see this clearly when there is a storm,” Mr Khambule said.
Gerry Hutch considers general election run to unseat Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin
Storm Ashley live updates: 53,000 without power as west coast braces for high tide
Simon Harris signals election will be in 2024 after ‘couple of things’ remaining for Government
The trials of Stephen Roche: ‘There are things I’ve done the last few years I’m not proud of’
“Tents are not the way to go. They need to move them from tents before something happens to someone. Tents are not appropriate for permanent accommodation, not in the winter.”
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis