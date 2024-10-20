International protection applicants moved from tents during Storm Ashley, says activist

A spokesman for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) had been speaking to people staying in Newtownmountkennedy and Crooksling, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Arthur Carron/Collins

People seeking international protection who are being accommodated in tents were moved to houses to shelter from Storm Ashley, according to a spokesman for a migrant rights association.

“The tents have been flying everywhere,” said Lucky Khambule, a spokesman for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi), who had been speaking to people staying in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, and Crooksling, Co Wicklow.

He said he had not as yet heard from anyone who is staying at the facility in Dundrum, Dublin, where applicants for international protection are also being accommodated in tents.

“We have been saying that accommodating people in tents is totally unacceptable and you can see this clearly when there is a storm,” Mr Khambule said.

“Tents are not the way to go. They need to move them from tents before something happens to someone. Tents are not appropriate for permanent accommodation, not in the winter.”