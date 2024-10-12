Irish-Nigerian businesswoman says she was bombarded with abuse as her activism increased

A young Irish-Nigerian businesswoman who was bombarded with abuse over social media is organising a conference in Dublin on Saturday aimed at getting creative people, media workers and artists from all backgrounds to come and tell their stories.

Mamobo Ogoro is the founder and chief executive officer of Gorm, a social enterprise which aims to bridge cultural differences through media and intercultural education.

She said that it was her experience of “feeling different” while growing up in a migrant family in Ireland which led her to set up Gorm, with the intention of educating people with the stories of others and breaking down barriers between many different minority groups and wider society.

She also hosts a radio programme on Newstalk called Younified, highlighting diverse voices.

Ms Ogoro said that since her activism increased she has become the subject of a barrage of abuse on social media, particularly from those who do not want to see integration between migrants and others.

She said she divides the abusers into two camps. The first is made of those who fear they have something to lose by integrating other people – whether migrants, members of the LGBTQI+ community or others.

The second is from those who clearly do not believe that “every human being has the right to human dignity and respect”.

Ms Ogoro said some of the former may be struggling themselves with fear and uncertainty and were often on low wages, fearing their own economic position could be damaged. Ms Ogoro said talking and sharing life stories could go a long way to allaying such fears. She said she just tries to shut out the latter group which seems determined to spread hatred with personal abuse.

Saturday’s event, called the Gorm Gathering, will bring “creatives, media makers and artists from all backgrounds together” at the Complex Arts Centre Arran Street, Dublin 7. According to Ms Ogoro, the event has sold some 200 tickets.

The gathering is supported by Screen Ireland, media watchdog Coimisiún na Meán, and Diageo and aims to shine a spotlight on creatives from minority and underrepresented communities across Ireland.