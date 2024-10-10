Dublin Airport operator spends more than €18m on home buyouts and noise insulation near facility

Six homes have been purchased by the daa in the vicinity of Dublin Airport under its voluntary dwelling purchase scheme. A total of 41 homes have been offered the buyout scheme so far. File photograph: Alan Betson

More than €18 million has been spent on home buyouts and noise insulation for properties in neighbouring areas by Dublin Airport operator daa.

Six homes have been purchased by the authority in the vicinity of the airport under its voluntary dwelling purchase scheme. A total of 41 homes have been offered the buyout scheme so far, according to daa.

Under the voluntary dwelling purchase scheme homeowners in specific areas can sell their properties to Dublin Airport at a 30 per cent premium above the market rate.

The airport was “fully open” to buying out more eligible homeowners who wish to move, it said.

In addition, the authority has insulated 170 homes and three schools in the vicinity of the airport, while a further 47 homes have been offered insulation.

“The airport has reaffirmed a commitment to insulating even more premises over the coming months and years as it seeks to strike a balance between the essential operation of Ireland’s national airport and the impact on valued local communities,” a statement from daa said.

The figures were published on Thursday as the authority unveiled a new online tool – Maploom – to make it easier for the public to check whether they are eligible for the airport’s insulation and home buyout schemes by entering their Eircode.

Gary McLean, Dublin Airport managing director, said they are “very conscious” that their operations can have an impact on those living and going to school nearby. “We’ve already done a huge amount of work and spent a significant amount of money to reduce that impact, and we’re fully committed to doing even more.”