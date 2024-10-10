Your top stories on Thursday: Live coverage as Hurricane Milton smashes into Florida; man arrested in Dublin over murder of Mary Ward (22)

Live: Hurricane Milton crashes into Florida
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm last night, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of more than 160km/h (100m/h) and producing a series of tornadoes around the state.
The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 205km/h as it roared ashore 8.30pm local time near Siesta Key, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
Join Jack White for rolling coverage.
News in Ireland
- Dublin councils face €10m budget shortfall due to spiralling homelessness costs: Dublin’s four local authorities are facing a budget hole in excess of €10 million due to the spiralling costs of providing homelessness services.
- Irish Rail to unveil plans for new tracks through north Dublin: Irish Rail is planning to double the number of tracks on its northern route out of Dublin from two to four.
- Man arrested in Dublin on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward in Belfast: A man has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward (22), who was found dead in her Belfast home last week.
- Northern Ireland has become a dangerous place to live if you are a woman: Northern Ireland has become a dangerous place to live if you are a woman. Femicide – the killing of women and girls – has dominated recent headlines with four deaths in the last six weeks alone.
- Spy hunt has Senators laughing their heads off: The hunt for Vlad’s Lad in Leinster House continues. Kildare Street was rocked to its foundations when the Sunday Times reported that a serving Oireachtas politician is a Russian spy. Adding to the intrigue, the newspaper nicknamed the alleged agent “Cobalt” and says he was recruited during Brexit talks in a “honeytrap” sting operation. Who is Comrade Cobalt? What is he? Where is he?
- Weather forecast: Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells, however, there will be a few showers, mainly in Connacht and Ulster. Cool for October with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Tonight will be largely dry, clear and cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Big Read
- How a ‘global forum’ promising billionaires turned into a small Dublin hotel event with muffins: Anti-female genital mutilation advocates expected high-profile speakers at a packed Dublin conference - they found a small room in a hotel with 25 people and were left with large bills
Opinion
- Finn McRedmond: It’s worse than George Orwell imagined. There’s no need to ban books no one wants to read
Business
- What online scams should we be on the lookout for?: It feels a bit like the scams are coming thick and fast these days. If it’s not criminals trying to clean out your bank account, it is hackers trying to get into your online accounts.
Sports
- Kris Kristofferson’s sporting passion and exploits just another aspect of his unique character: Among the Oxford University boxers that fought a Channel Islands selection in Jersey was a 6ft tall, rangy welterweight from Texas who traipsed just about everywhere with an acoustic guitar under his oxter.
Life & Style
- Midwives: Celebrating the lives and work of Ireland’s ‘women of the knee’: Mary Anne Fanning worked as a district midwife and nurse in Co Kerry and later in Garristown, Co Dublin, and used the contents of her now 124-year-old leather midwifery bag to give medical aid to Volunteers during the 1916 Rising.
Podcast Highlights
Can an Irishman fix Keir Starmer’s premiership after 100 days of disaster?
Listen | 20:22
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters