Your top stories on Thursday: Live coverage as Hurricane Milton smashes into Florida; man arrested in Dublin over murder of Mary Ward (22)

A stranded vehicle is seen on a flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida last night. Photograph: AFP/Getty images

Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm last night, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of more than 160km/h (100m/h) and producing a series of tornadoes around the state.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 205km/h as it roared ashore 8.30pm local time near Siesta Key, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with the murder of Mary Ward (22), whose body was found at her home in Belfast.

Sean Collins-McCarthy (left) organised the Cycle of Life Global Forum that was held in Dublin in February. Promotional material listed Richard Branson, Auma Obama and Denis O'Brien as 'expected speakers' at that event or the 2025 edition. All three have since indicated they had no connection to the event. Illustration: Paul Scott

How a ‘global forum’ promising billionaires turned into a small Dublin hotel event with muffins: Anti-female genital mutilation advocates expected high-profile speakers at a packed Dublin conference - they found a small room in a hotel with 25 people and were left with large bills

What online scams should we be on the lookout for?: It feels a bit like the scams are coming thick and fast these days. If it’s not criminals trying to clean out your bank account, it is hackers trying to get into your online accounts.

Kris Kristofferson’s sporting passion and exploits just another aspect of his unique character: Among the Oxford University boxers that fought a Channel Islands selection in Jersey was a 6ft tall, rangy welterweight from Texas who traipsed just about everywhere with an acoustic guitar under his oxter.

Midwives: Celebrating the lives and work of Ireland’s ‘women of the knee’: Mary Anne Fanning worked as a district midwife and nurse in Co Kerry and later in Garristown, Co Dublin, and used the contents of her now 124-year-old leather midwifery bag to give medical aid to Volunteers during the 1916 Rising.

Can an Irishman fix Keir Starmer’s premiership after 100 days of disaster? Listen | 20:22

