Your top stories on Thursday: Live coverage as Hurricane Milton smashes into Florida; man arrested in Dublin over murder of Mary Ward (22)

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; how a ‘global forum’ promising billionaires turned into a small Dublin hotel event with muffins

A stranded vehicle is seen on a flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida last night. Photograph: AFP/Getty images
Thu Oct 10 2024 - 08:04

Live: Hurricane Milton crashes into Florida

Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm last night, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of more than 160km/h (100m/h) and producing a series of tornadoes around the state.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 205km/h as it roared ashore 8.30pm local time near Siesta Key, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Join Jack White for rolling coverage.

A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with the murder of Mary Ward (22), whose body was found at her home in Belfast.

Illustration: Paul Scott
Sean Collins-McCarthy (left) organised the Cycle of Life Global Forum that was held in Dublin in February. Promotional material listed Richard Branson, Auma Obama and Denis O'Brien as 'expected speakers' at that event or the 2025 edition. All three have since indicated they had no connection to the event. Illustration: Paul Scott

Can an Irishman fix Keir Starmer’s premiership after 100 days of disaster?

Listen | 20:22

