Mary O’Rourke’s contribution to public life was enormous, funeral hears

The late Fianna Fáil minister Mary O’Rourke had the strong personality and character that helped her succeed in a male dominated political world, her funeral Mass has heard.
“Through her spoken and written words she enlightened us, challenged us, and even entertained us with her humour and wit. Mary’s contribution to public life has been enormous,” chief celebrant Fr Patrick O’Connor said in his homily on Monday.
The former minister for education, public enterprise and health, Senator and TD, died on Thursday aged 87.
Her funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Coosan, Athlone was attended by President Michael D Higgins and Tánaiste Micheál Martin among other political dignitaries, including Commandant Claire Mortimer Aide De Camp representing Taoiseach Simon Harris.
Her six grandchildren Sam, Jennifer, Luke, Sarah, James and Scott brought forward various commemorative items including a photograph of her with her late husband Enda; a Fianna Fáil flag; her memoir; a rugby jersey; newspaper and mobile phone, representing “her insatiable desire for conversation”.
The congregation heard how Mary Lenihan was born in Athlone, to a family steeped in politics. With Enda, she made the family home in Arcadia and worked as a teacher of English, history and French in the local Saint Joseph’s, Summerhill secondary school.
“It is no great surprise that Mary would enter politics, following in the footsteps of her father and brothers,” Fr O’Connor said. “She was the first woman elected to Athlone Urban District Council in 1974. This was at a time when few women were involved in local or national politics.
“But Mary was blessed with that strong personality and character that allowed her to enter and to succeed in what was then a male dominated space. Her political achievements have been well documented and her commitment to public service is well known throughout the country.”
Fr O’Connor said that despite political achievements, family was what was most important to her.
“She was devoted to her family, to her beloved husband Enda, to her children and grandchildren. Enda’s death was a great loss to her and left a deep void in her life,” he said.
Ms O’Rourke’s funeral was also presided over by Paul Connell, Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnois. She will be buried at Coosan cemetery.
