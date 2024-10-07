Almost 60 people being treated for injuries after bus overturns in Co Down

The PSNI has described the bus crash in Northern Ireland as a 'serious road traffic collision'

Almost 60 people are being treated for injuries after a bus overturned in Co Down.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore. The PSNI described the incident as a “serious road traffic collision”.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said of those on board, more than 50 had sustained minor injuries, or were uninjured, while eight people were being treated at the scene for more significant injuries.

“A bus carrying more than 60 passengers has overturned,” said the statement.

“NIAS has despatched multiple resources to the scene including doctors, emergency crews, advanced paramedics, rapid response paramedics, ambulance officers and the Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board.

It was initially thought that the bus was carrying up to 70 passengers.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday afternoon: “Five fire appliances and the specialist rescue team are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned bus on the Ballyblack Road East, Newtownards.”

