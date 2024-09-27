Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues 12-hour orange warning with heavy rain forecast

Heavy rainfall for the south and south east on Sunday has prompted Met Éireann to issue an orange rain alert for Cork and Waterford as the weekend comes to an end.

A yellow warning has also been issued covering five other counties as persistent rain is likely to lead to flooding and poor visibility across much of Sunday

An orange alert is the second highest that can be issued and for the two impacted counties it will be in place for 12 hours from midday on Sunday with the heavy rain likely to lead to dangerous driving conditions as well as the potential for flooding.

The Status Yellow rain alert is in place for Kerry, Carlow, Wexford, Kilkenny and Wicklow with Met Éireann warning of persistent and heavy rain and the possibility of localised flooding.

Before the alerts come into force the early part of the weekend is set to be mostly dry with scattered cloud and good sunny spells at times.

A few light showers scattered will develop in the evening with the heavy rain spreading up from the southwest, over much of the country during Saturday night and Sunday, reaching the north coast Sunday afternoon.

The rain should turn more patchy on Sunday evening and night with a lighter northerly breeze setting in.