Yellow weather warning for rain and wind issued for Dublin and Wicklow on Thursday

A status yellow rain and wind warning has been issued for counties Dublin and Wicklow on Thursday.

Met Éireann said rain, which would be heavy at times, would be coupled with gusty winds. The wind is expected to be strongest near the coasts and on higher ground.

The forecaster said potential impacts include spot flooding, as well as traffic delays and disruption on the roads.

The warning is in place from 12pm until 8pm.

Looking ahead, Friday will be a cool, bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, which will be more isolated in the east and southeast.

There will temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate north to northwest winds. Friday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. A touch of grass frost is possible with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Saturday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and just well scattered showers, mainly in the west and north.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees with mostly light to moderate westerly breezes. Saturday night will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.