Ireland weather: ‘Pleasant’ weekend ahead as Met Éireann predicts dry and sunny conditions across country

There will be plenty of sunshine over the weekend. Photogrpah: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has forecast that the weather this weekend will be “pleasant” with a good deal dry of dry and sunny conditions.

Mist and fog will clear this morning to leave a mainly dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees in mostly light variable breezes.

It will be dry tonight with long clear spells and just a few isolated mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees are forecast in mostly light variable breezes.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be a pleasant, mainly dry day with plenty of sunshine. It’ll become a little cloudier along south and southeastern coasts later in the day, with perhaps an isolated shower in the southeast towards nightfall and highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

It will be mainly dry with good clear spells for a time tomorrow night. Cloud will continue to increase from the south overnight, bringing a few showers or a few spots of light rain and drizzle, mainly into parts of south Munster and south and east Leinster. Lowest temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees in light.

There will be a good deal of dry weather for a time on Sunday in most areas with some bright or sunny spells, especially further to the north. It’s likely to be mostly cloudy though in the east and south with a few spots of light rain and drizzle.

Through the afternoon, it will become increasingly cloudy and rain will move in from the southwest. It will slowly spread north-eastward across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster over the course of the rest of the day with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. The rain will continue to move slowly north-eastward on Sunday night, some of it heavy. However, a clearance will follow from the southwest to most parts overnight, with a scattering showers following into the southwes and lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

Rain will linger for a time in the north and northeast on Monday before clearing. Otherwise the day will bring some sunshine but with showers too. At this stage it looks like the showers will be most widespread in the west and southwest, some heavy and possibly thundery and with a longer spell of rain possible. The best of the dry weather with sunshine will be further east with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Similar temperatures are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like low pressure will continue to dominate bringing that mix of sunshine and further showers or longer spells of rain, some of it heavy, with the chance of thunder.

A lot of uncertainty surrounds the further outlook. While low pressure may continue to dominate, there is still a good chance that high pressure may build again to bring more settled weather.