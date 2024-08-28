‘His actions will forever remain a mark of honour’: funeral tributes to man who drowned rescuing children

A man who died after going to the aid of children who had got into difficulty in the water at Inch Beach in Co Cork last Friday has been praised for his “heroism” at his funeral Mass.

Stephen O’Callaghan, from Ashburton Hill, Montenotte, in Cork city ran into the sea in an attempt to save a group of children at about 3pm on Friday. Four young people were rescued from the water. However, Mr O’Callaghan (55) died after being caught in a strong undercurrent.

On Wednesday, a requiem mass for Mr O’Callaghan, who was late of Irish Customs, took place at 1pm in O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home in North Gate Bridge in Cork city. It was a Tridentine Mass, also known as the traditional Latin Mass.

Fr Joseph Ortolano said that mourners had gathered to pray for the soul of a brave man.

“In this particular circumstance we thank God for the example of manly courage and heroism that is given through Stephen’s actions on his last day. His actions will forever remain as a mark of honour and esteem in the house O’Callaghan.”

At the conclusion of the Mass a guard of honour was provided by Irish Customs. Burial followed at St Finbarr’s cemetery in Cork city.

The family of Mr O’Callaghan had requested that all those in attendance donate to to the RNLI in lieu of flowers.

Meanwhile, a file has been sent to the Coroner in Cork and an inquest will be held in due course. The search and rescue operation last Friday involved the coast guard units at Guileen and Crosshaven, along with the RNLI from Ballycotton and Crosshaven. Rescue Helicopter 117 from Waterford was also sent to Inch Beach.

Mr O’Callaghan is survived by his parents John and Kathleen and his siblings Katrina, Keith, Mary and Emmet. He is “sadly missed” by his “heartbroken” family, relatives and a large circle of friends.