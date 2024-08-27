Man (20s) dies days after Co Donegal crash which also claimed the life of teenager Kian Dawson

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to the fatal crash at Quigley's Point in Donegal to come forward

A man in his 20s is the second person to have died as a result of a fatal road traffic incident in Co Donegal on Saturday night.

The crash occurred at Cross, Quigley’s Point, at 11.15pm on Saturday when the car went out of control, before striking a wall and ending up in a field. The two friends are understood to have been out for a cross-Border drive.

Kian Dawson (16), from Carnhill, Derry, was sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kian Dawson, who died in a car crash at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal. Photograph: Facebook

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the man was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” it added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.