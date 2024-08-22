Dublin community holds out hope for Ukraine volunteer with military who ‘wanted to help others’

Alex Ryzhuk (20) from Dublin travelled to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion after turning 18 and is now missing

Members of the Ukranian community in Ireland have said they still hope an Irish man (20) missing in eastern Ukraine can be found alive.

Alex Ryzhuk from Rathmines in south Dublin was officially deemed missing in action by the Ukrainian military while serving on the frontline in the war against Russia earlier this month.

The former Synge Street CBS pupil, an Irish citizen born to Ukrainian parents, had travelled to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion after turning 18.

According to a Ukrainian medic familiar with the incident, Mr Ryzhuk, who went by the name “Irlandets” (“Irishman” in Ukrainian), may have been hit by a Russian drone.

Mr Ryzhuk’s family and girlfriend have been informed that he is officially missing, pending confirmation of his death.

Mariya Starukh from the Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland said news that Mr Ryzhuk was missing was very sad news, particularly as the local community prepares to mark Ukraine independence day this weekend.

She said with the current situation many Ukrainians living in Ireland hear regularly about loved ones going missing, and it can be very difficult to get updates and developments from Ukraine where the fighting is taking place.

“It is hard to explain just how that feels,” she told the PA news agency.

Clare Catterson – principal of Synge Street school, where Mr Ryzhuk attended from 2016 to 2021 – said it was “very sad to hear news of such a young man going missing. We hope he can be found”.

There had been great shock in the school community when word came through of the situation, she said.

Many teachers had contacted her, in shock and sadness as they all remembered the “young man who was just three short years ago walking these corridors in a school uniform with a smile on his face and wanting to help in any way he could”.

“He always wanted to help others, that was a very strong trait. He had himself involved in all aspects of school life. He was on the judo team, the basketball team. He loved volleyball.

“He was very proud of his Ukrainian heritage. He was bilingual. We’ve always been a very multinational, diverse school here in Synge Street, very reflective of the city centre,” Ms Catterson said.

She added it was an “unbelieviable thing to happen to one so young who had so much to give.”

In an interview with The Irish Times in May, Mr Ryzhuk said that after training in Kyiv, he joined the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which has gained a reputation as an elite force and a large public following due to its presence in the hardest battles of the war. He was then deployed with the unit to Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kharkiv.

In a video posted on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel on March 23rd, he is seen speaking in Ukrainian in a military bunker in eastern Ukraine. In the video Mr Ryzhuk and other soldiers can be seen directing drones against Russian troops from the bunker.

Also in the video, he says his parents confiscated his Irish passport in an attempt to stop him travelling to Ukraine, but he says he applied for a new one and went to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion when he turned 18. “I tricked my parents a bit. I hope they will forgive me,” he says.

The Ukrainian embassy in Dublin said “we have been in touch with authorities in Ukraine and can confirm that the person in question is missing in action. I am afraid this is all that we have at the moment.”