Girl (12) hospitalised with head injury after masked and armed men attack house in Charleville

Gardaí believe the incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two extended families in Cork and Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalised with a serious head injury following an attack on a house in north Cork on Monday.

Gardaí believe the incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two extended families in Cork and Limerick.

The girl suffered a serious head injury when five masked and armed men smashed up a car and attacked a house on the New Line in Charleville at around 11.30pm on Monday night.

It’s understood that the girl was standing just inside the front door of the house when she was struck on the head by one of the assailants when he smashed a glass panel in the door with a slash hook.

It’s understood the blow caused a severe laceration to the girl’s head, and she was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital by ambulance.

However, when medics carried out a series of scans at Cork University Hospital, they found the girl had suffered a skull injury, and she was transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.

It’s understood the girl underwent emergency surgery and according to a statement from the Garda Press Office on Tuesday afternoon, she remains in a serious but stable condition at Temple Street.

The girl and her mother were alone in the house at the time. It’s understood three male members of the family had left the building before it was attacked by the gang armed with slash hooks and iron bars.

Gardaí believe the attack was in retaliation for an incident in Patrickswell in Co Limerick two weeks ago when an armed and masked gang smashed up a car and broke windows in a house in the village.

Gardaí responded to the attack in Charleville and the scene was cordoned off and garda technical experts today began a forensic examination of the property and the car which was removed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen any suspicious activity in the New Line area of Charleville between 10.30pm and midnight to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam footage) from the area at the time and they can be contacted at Mallow Garda station on 022 31450.