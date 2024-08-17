Teenager who stabbed Army chaplain had grievance over Ireland’s overseas military activities, gardaí believe

A car wrapped in plastic is removed on Friday from the scene at Renmore Barracks in Co Galway, after Army chaplain Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed on Thursday evening. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A 16-year-old Galway teenager who stabbed an Army chaplain on Thursday night had been laying in wait to launch an attack on Defence Forces personnel due to grievances over Ireland’s overseas military activities, gardaí believe.

The incident, which left Fr Paul F Murphy (52) with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, is being treated as a possible terrorist attack by gardaí from the Special Detective Unit, the State’s primary counter-terrorism agency.

Gardaí have been granted additional time to hold the teenager and have conducted several interviews with him since his arrest on Thursday night. He is being accompanied by his mother during the interviews and has been of “limited assistance” so far, sources said.

Gardaí have searched his home and have examined his electronic devices. They believe he had become “radicalised to an extent” by conspiracy theories regarding Irish involvement in Mali and the Middle East.

During the attack, the teenager was heard shouting about the Irish Defence Forces’ involvement in Mali, although his exact grievance was unclear.

Until recently, the Defence Forces took part in two operations in the sub-Saharan nation, under European Union and United Nations banners, in response to the threat from Islamic militants. Irish involvement in the EU operation, a military training mission aimed at building up the Malian army, ceased last year amid concerns Malian troops were taking part in attacks on civilians.

Fr Murphy, a popular cleric originally from Waterford, has been assigned to the western brigade for about 10 years and has served several tours overseas.

He was described as a “very much a hands-on padre” in terms of working with the troops in every aspect of their lives. As well as serving Defence Forces personnel, he takes part in multiple local community initiatives.

Gardaí believe the teenager had been waiting in a laneway beside the entrance to the barracks for an opportunity to carry out an attack.

Fr Murphy’s car did not have Army markings and he was wearing civilian clothes. It is understood Fr Murphy had rolled down his window in preparation to talk to the sentry when the teenager approached his vehicle.

The attacker then started to stab the victim with a previously hidden knife.

The car drove through the gate as the teenager continued the attack. Witnessing the attack, the sentry on duty aimed his Steyr rifle and fired five warning shots in the air as per standard Defence Forces use-of-force protocols.

They then tackled the attacker and used their baton to subdue him before holding him until gardaí, including officers from the Armed Support Unit, arrived.

Other personnel administered first aid to Fr Murphy as they waited for paramedics. He suffered five stab wounds but maintained consciousness.

He underwent surgery on Friday afternoon which went well, sources said.

“Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern. Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way,” he wrote on Friday morning. “All will be well.”

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have paid tributes to Fr Murphy and Defence Forces personnel. Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Seán Clancy said “there is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life.”