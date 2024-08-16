‘It’s our Oscars week’: Horse trading and reminiscing as industry gathers for Dublin Horse Show’s biggest day

Rider RoseMarie Ahern O’Gorman from Bandon, West Cork on Bouncer, with owner Nicola Chambers from Kinsale, at the RDS Horse Show. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

The Dublin Horse Show, in its 149th year, may be an institution. But it also remains a place where people who make a living from horses, down through family generations from across the country and the world, come to catch up and do business.

Nations’ Cup day, however, where four-person international teams compete for high honours, draws the crowds from outside of the equine world who come to savour the electric atmosphere that only the RDS can provide.

“For us it’s our Oscars week,” said Barbara Hatton from the award-winning Co Carlow Slyguff Stud. Ms Hatton explained that for her, her mother Frances (now in her 90s) and their family before them, the “all-important” Horse Show week could “never be missed”.

A view of the tie of Joe McNamara from Galway pictured at the RDS Horse Show. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

“It’s tradition for people in the industry to meet here, you plan all year to catch up and do business at the show. You find out so much of what is happening, who’s doing well and what’s changing in the horse business at the RDS,” she said.

Attending with her was her friend Allyn Maix from Wellington, Florida – whom she met through James McDonald from Co Mayo 12 years ago because of a horse.

Ms Maix, who runs Choice of Champions International, an equine supplement business, said the Dublin Horse Show is the “ultimate place to be, especially because of the horses and people. It’s just a gorgeous show. I bought a horse out of the ring here back in 2012. Really, no other national show compares.

“I can honestly say that I have more friends here in Ireland due to the show and the industry than I do in the US.”

Ring 1, middle-weight hunter class, during the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

The pair were watching the highly competitive Breeders’ Championship, where six stallions were competing, four of which were from Wexford, one from Co Clare and another from Co Monaghan. Winning the title can draw in thousands of euros in stallion fees in the future.

“It’s a tough competition this year as they all are very good. The winner won’t be announced until Saturday so it will be very interesting to see who wins the title this year,” said Ms Hatton.

Crowds packed the show stands, where anything from keyrings to jewellery to bridles, bits and saddles can be purchased. They also came to catch a glimpse of the Irish equine team who competed in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Jan Foster from Annamoe, Co Wicklow at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Even the weather behaved itself for the biggest day of the show, with warm, sunny spells as the thrills and spills of the five-day event captured the imagination of all age ranges.

For John Bobbett and his wife, Ann, from Fleenstown, Ashbourne, Co Meath, it brings back memories of growing up around horses, which “was a way of life” on the farms where they were raised.

“We knew nothing else, only the country life and everything good that came with it. It’s a wholesome part of life that everyone should experience and it’s on the doorstep for so many who may have not experienced the world of horses and the joy that they can bring,” said Mr Bobbett, who hunts with the Ward Union.

Rebecca Monahan from Quinn Co Clare who’s horse Dermish Not a Dare won the 2 year Old Champion ,Philly Champion and Overall Young Horse Champion pictured at the RDS Horse Show. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

He was accompanied by Eamonn Egan, chief executive of the Irish branch of insurance firm Lloyds and former amateur jockey, who also hunts with Ward Union, and whose daughter Emma (22) came second in the Young Rider Event class on Thursday.

“It so hard to even qualify for the show, so for Emma to have two horses competing was unbelievable. Unfortunately for her one of the horses did not perform as she had hoped but the other did and she and all our family are thrilled for her,” said Mr Egan.

“This is a tough business and you have to give it your all from early morning to late at night, seven days a week. This is the career Emma has chosen as she never wanted to do anything else, and now she’s become a professional eventer. Her mum, Sara, is a huge help to her and they make a great team. There are so many highs and lows in this game and you have to be able for them.

“But the good times are second to none, which put the terrible days out of your mind.”