‘Voice of Irish America’ returns to native country to be laid to rest

Broadcaster Adrian Flannelly was the voice of Irish Americans for decades, with former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg among those to pay tribute.

A broadcaster from Co Mayo who became the “voice of Irish America” in New York where he hosted his own radio show for 54 years, has been laid to rest in his native country.

Adrian Flannelly died on July 24th at North Shore University Hospital, in New York with his family by his bedside.

The Adrian Flannelly Show was Irish America’s first talk radio show, running from 1969 to 2023. Born in 1942, Flannelly emigrated to the United States in 1959 when he was just 17 years old.

His show began in a time when communications between Ireland and the United States were more difficult, and he provided a welcome and invaluable link for Irish immigrants in America. At the height of his career in the 1980s and 1990s he reached 2.5 million listeners nationwide.

His daughter, Eileen, told mourners at St Peter’s Church in Little Bray, Co Wicklow, this morning that her father played an instrumental role in the Morrison and Donnelly visa programmes, which helped Irish people move to and work legally in the United States. She said he helped undocumented Irish immigrants organise and obtain a legal pathway to remain in the US.

“With that in mind I want to take a moment to read out some of the texts sent by extremely prominent members of our Irish community [in the US].

“‘Hi Eileen. I am saddened to hear that your father Adrian has passed. It was a pleasure knowing him and meeting him at events. Because of him myself and my generation are fortunate enough to have the right to live here and call America our home.’

“Another reads: ‘His life was marked by helping thousands upon thousands of Irish Americans – from his comforting radio voice to his leadership bringing honour and respect to the entire Irish American community.’

“On a personal note as a teenager in the 1980s I thought I was aware of what my father was doing at that time. However, it wasn’t until I read these words that the impact of my father’s work and passion hit me like a tonne of bricks.”

Eileen said that her father wasn’t a man for “fanfare”.

“He was truly the most humble person. Because of this I missed the true enormity of what he was doing. Having the ability to change the course of another person’s life and wanting nothing in return is positively remarkable.”

She said that “politicians, entertainers, celebrities and people from all walks of life” lined up to be guests on her father’s popular radio show.

“The welcome mat was there for all. His annual eight-hour St Patrick’s Day broadcast was legendary and known as the hottest ticket in town. The atmosphere was electric and a rotating door of the who’s who came to take their place at the microphone next to Dad while friends and family celebrated in a party room nearby.”

Meanwhile, Fr James McPartland, who celebrated the Mass, said that love was “very important” to Flannelly who did “many good deeds” in his lifetime.

In addition to his work on immigration reform, Flannelly played a crucial role in the development of the Irish Hunger Memorial in Battery City Park in New York.

He served on the board of the Irish Repertory Theatre and the Emerald Isle Immigration Centre. He was also a founding member of Project Irish Outreach, a branch of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York.

Flannelly received an Irish Presidential Distinguished Service Award in 2021 for his contributions to the Irish community in the US.

Last month former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg said that Flannelly was at the centre of Irish American life for decades.

“From the peace process to the Hunger Memorial to immigration reform and so many other good causes, he used his voice – both on the air and in the halls of power – to benefit others. He will be greatly missed and long remembered on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Flannelly is survived by his wife Aine Sheridan, their adult children Linda, Paul, Eileen and Kathleen, his grandchildren, extended family, friends and “loyal listeners”. Following the Mass he was laid to rest in the cemetery that adjoins St Peter’s Church.