Warm and humid weekend in store with highs of 25 degrees on Sunday

It will be warm and sunny for the most part this weekend as summer weather makes a rare appearance.

Humid air from the southwest will see temperatures reach 25 degrees in some places on Sunday, but it will not last.

Friday will see isolated showers along the south and west coasts but otherwise it will be dry, with temperatures of up to 22 degrees in eastern areas.

Saturday will be most dry, with highs of between 18 and 23 degrees. It will be warmest and driest across Leinster and Munster.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs of 25 degrees. It will also be extremely humid.

The moist southwesterly airflow will see the weather break on Sunday night into Monday morning, with thunderstorms possible. Monday will have similar weather, with humid air and heavy showers dominating.

The long-term forecast is for more of the same with low pressure dominating into next week. With just two weeks remaining, there is still little sign of summer.