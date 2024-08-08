Boy (10) who died in quad bike crash lived a life ‘filled with fun and adventure’, funeral hears

A Co Monaghan boy who died in a farm accident lived a full and busy life, and had a great love for farming, mechanics and his family and schoolfriends, his funeral has heard.

Finn McGrath (10), from Dunaree, Laragh, near Castleblayney, died after a crash involving a quad bike over the weekend. He was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he later died of his injuries.

The Health and Safety Authority said it was aware of the incident and is investigating.

Fr Jim Campbell, a granduncle of Finn’s and chief celebrant of his funeral mass at St Mary’s Church in Lisdoonan on Thursday, described the incident as a “horrible, horrible accident”.

He described Finn as a “lovely little fellah”.

Children brought a number of gifts to the altar during the mass. A model Massey Ferguson tractor and toy calf symbolised the love for farming Finn shared with his grandfather Peadar, the funeral heard, while his schoolbag represented his love for his schoolfriends.

A statuette of a mother and son and a photograph of Finn and his family were also brought to the altar, along with vice grips, symbolising his love for mechanics.

Prayers of the faithful were offered for Finn’s family and friends “in the difficult days ahead”, and for emergency services and medical staff that tended to Finn in the wake of the accident.

A poem written from Finn’s perspective, read to the congregation at the end of the mass by a mourner, spoke of how he lived a life “filled with fun and adventure”, with parents who loved him “with everything they had”.

“My great big brother, Jack, my wish was to be just like you. My sister Ella-Rose to argue with mixed in with kisses and cuddles too.”

Finn was predeceased by his infant brother Kenan. He is survived by his parents Paul and Caroline, siblings Jack and Ella-Rose and grandparents James and Martina McGrath and Peadar and Rose Keenan.