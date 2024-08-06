‘He was my best friend, my love and the best father’: Helicopter crash victim had courage to strive, funeral told

Funeral of Niall Crosby who died tragically in a helicopter crash in Westmeath last week, pictured at the National Maritime Museum in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, this morning. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The widow of helicopter crash victim Niall Crosby has said he always had the courage to strive and that becoming a helicopter pilot was his “lifelong dream”.

Jillian Crosby earlier arrived at his funeral carrying one of their sons on her hip, while their older, primary-school aged boy walked by her side.

The Dún Laoghaire skies were blue and clear as Mr Crosby’s wicker coffin was carried into the National Maritime Museum of Ireland on Tuesday morning. The silence outside was interrupted only by the chirps and squawking of birds flying overhead.

Mr Crosby (46) was killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath. An investigation is under way into the incident, which also claimed the life of Mr Crosby’s Czech co-pilot.

Mr Crosby was from Straffan, Co Kildare, but had been living in Glenageary, Co Dublin, after spending many years in London with his wife.

During his funeral service, Mrs Crosby told a packed congregation that his motto was “family comes first”.

“He was my best friend, my love and the best father to Thomas and Robin,” she said.

An entrepreneur who founded and led a London-based technology company, he worked hard and was proud but humble about his business, she said.

Mr Crosby’s sons, nieces and nephews brought a model Aston Martin, a globe, a top hat and wand to the altar, among other symbolic gifts. The items illustrated his love of cars, travel and magic. The young relatives themselves represented love and family, which were “without doubt the most important thing of all” to him, said celebrant Scott Golden.

Mr Crosby’s brother Brian said his sibling had a “generosity of spirit” and “enormous curiosity”.

The late Mr Crosby did not take himself too seriously and was well known for his “odd” party tricks. His friends remember him as being “incredibly loyal and kind”, while family “always came first”, Brian said.

Mr Crosby began his professional life as a freelance software designer and later spotted a market gap in the area of datasets, said Brian. His company, AG Grid, quickly became market-leading, as he set “high standards” and was unafraid of taking risks, the service heard.

Another of Mr Crosby’s brothers, Eamon, performed a pitch-perfect, soothing rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Between verses he said: “My dear brother Niall. May you rest in peace… I will always love you”.

Dr Golden said the lives of Mr Crosby’s loved ones were changed “irrevocably” last week.

“Niall may not be able to walk beside us anymore, but his promises and dreams live on through Jillian, Thomas and Robin,” he said.

On behalf of Mr Crosby’s family, Dr Golden said the kindness of so many following the accident has made “such a difference– more than words can express”.

Closing the service, he said a reflection of Mr Crosby’s spirit will be found in “every rustling leaf, every beam of sunlight and every ripple of the water’s surface”.