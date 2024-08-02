FSAI recall batches of supermarket spinach due to listeria fears

Consumers are being warned not to eat several batches of spinach leaves which may have been contaminated by listeria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice on McCormack Family Farms’ spinach, unwashed Supervalu spinach and Fresh Choice Market spinach on the product which originated from Sweden.

The products that may be contaminated have expiry dates ranging from July 31st and August 3rd of this year. The affected batch numbers are 204, 205, 206 and 208.

Listeria is a species of disease-causing bacteria that can be found in moist environments, including in soil, water, decaying vegetation and animals. It can survive and even grow under refrigeration and other food preservation measures.

Some of the recalled products. Photograph: FSAI

When a person eats food contaminated with listeria they may develop a disease called listeriosis.

The FSAI are advising consumers not to eat the implicated batches and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Listeria infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some members of the public are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period or the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.