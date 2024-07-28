Section of M1 in Northern Ireland closed following ‘serious collision’

A section of the M1 in Northern Ireland has been closed in both directions following a serious collision. Belfast-bound traffic is being diverted at junction 6 (Saintfield Road) and Lisburn-bound traffic is being diverted at junction 3 (Blacks Road) following the collision, which occurred shortly before 7am.

The PSNI said the section of the M1 is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.