Body of man (40s) discovered in house near Gorey, Co Wexford

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances around the body's discovery. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in Gorey, Co Wexford on Sunday.

The man’s body was found shortly before midday at a residence in the Clonattin area. Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.