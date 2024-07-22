Body of man (40s) discovered in house near Gorey, Co Wexford

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in Gorey, Co Wexford on Sunday.
The man’s body was found shortly before midday at a residence in the Clonattin area. Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
The scene remains preserved for technical examination.
