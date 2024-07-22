Ireland

Body of man (40s) discovered in house near Gorey, Co Wexford

Gardaí investigating after body found on Sunday at residence in Clonattin

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances around the body's discovery. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sarah Burns
Mon Jul 22 2024 - 09:31

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in Gorey, Co Wexford on Sunday.

The man’s body was found shortly before midday at a residence in the Clonattin area. Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.

