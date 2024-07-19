IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: ‘I am not supposed to be here’, says Trump in speech; Revenue will not collect TV licence fee

Morning headlines: Sonia O’Sullivan on the huge excitement building for Irish athletes in the last few days before the Olympics begins

Former US president Donald Trump the Republican presidential nominee, points into the crowd as he stands with Melania Trump; Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; and Vance’s wife, Usha, on stage on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention. Photograph: The New York Times
Fri Jul 19 2024 - 08:04

‘I am not supposed to be here’ - Donald Trump tells crowd in Milwaukee, recalling assassination attempt

The Second Coming officially began at about 9.30pm on Thursday and was ushered in if not by the angels then by the unlikely combination of Kid Rock and Ultimate Fighting Championship mogul, Dana White.

Everything about the ceremonials and speechifying in Milwaukee this week was a prelude to this moment, when the man who had survived an assassin’s bullet took his place among the Republican grassroots again. If they loved Donald Trump before, then the bizarre and shocking event of the past week moved the relationship in to a different realm, writes Keith Duggan.

Boxer Paddy Barnes leads Team Ireland out at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Brazil in 2016. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
  • Some Olympic athletes are now entering the danger zone: Not long now, and while the last few days before the Olympics always builds great excitement from the outside looking in, for some athletes it can be a sort of danger zone when their events feel like they’re fast approaching, and yet still remain some distance away, writes Sonia O’Sullivan.

Listen: The Greatest Irish Olympic Stories Never Told

