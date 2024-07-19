Your top stories on Friday: ‘I am not supposed to be here’, says Trump in speech; Revenue will not collect TV licence fee

‘I am not supposed to be here’ - Donald Trump tells crowd in Milwaukee, recalling assassination attempt
The Second Coming officially began at about 9.30pm on Thursday and was ushered in if not by the angels then by the unlikely combination of Kid Rock and Ultimate Fighting Championship mogul, Dana White.
Everything about the ceremonials and speechifying in Milwaukee this week was a prelude to this moment, when the man who had survived an assassin’s bullet took his place among the Republican grassroots again. If they loved Donald Trump before, then the bizarre and shocking event of the past week moved the relationship in to a different realm, writes Keith Duggan.
- Irish Government facing clash with von der Leyen over nomination of McGrath: The Government is on course for a potential clash with Ursula von der Leyen over its proposed nomination of Michael McGrath as Ireland’s next European Union commissioner, after the European Commission president secured a second term on Thursday.
- ‘Thuggery and criminality’ on public transport past critical point, drivers warn: The “pervasive level of thuggery and criminality” on public transport has long surpassed “a critical point”, the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has told the Government.
- Revenue Commissioners will have no role in collecting television licence fee: The Revenue Commissioners will have no role in collecting the television licence fee, which is to be retained and supplemented by a multiannual funding stream provided to RTÉ by the exchequer under a deal agreed in principle between Ministers this week.
- Pro-refugee protesters pull down fences erected to stop encampments along Dublin’s Grand Canal: Dozens of fences erected along the Grand Canal in South Dublin were pulled down on Thursday evening following a pro-refugee protest in Portobello.
- Weather forecast: Much of the country will see a mix of cloud and some hazy sunny spells for a time on Friday. However, cloud will thicken across west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster through the afternoon and evening with outbreaks of rain gradually pushing in off the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times. It will be humid with temperatures not dropping below 12 to 15 degrees.
- Some Olympic athletes are now entering the danger zone: Not long now, and while the last few days before the Olympics always builds great excitement from the outside looking in, for some athletes it can be a sort of danger zone when their events feel like they’re fast approaching, and yet still remain some distance away, writes Sonia O’Sullivan.
- Justine McCarthy: With Ireland on a knife edge, it’s a bad time for a brain drain from the Dáil
- Gerard Howlin: Inheritance tax is a modest payback for a massive benefit
- Irish-based leasing firms are in a battle for billions of euro in compensation for planes stuck in Russia: A former British army chief of staff gave a grim appraisal of the war in Ukraine recently in the High Court where insurers are resisting demands to compensate Irish leasing companies for aircraft lost because of the Russian invasion.
- Gender divide reflected in Irish spectators’ interests as Olympics beckons: Irish women are more likely to follow gymnastics and swimming in the upcoming Olympics, and Irish men more likely to follow football, rugby sevens and boxing, a poll by researchers Ipsos has found.
- Pat Kenny keeps his cool as spluttering reporter is doused in pepper spray: The summer weather may be unseasonably cool, but as The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays) makes clear, another kind of heat is rising uncomfortably elsewhere.
