Your top stories on Friday: ‘I am not supposed to be here’, says Trump in speech; Revenue will not collect TV licence fee

Former US president Donald Trump the Republican presidential nominee, points into the crowd as he stands with Melania Trump; Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; and Vance’s wife, Usha, on stage on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention. Photograph: The New York Times

‘I am not supposed to be here’ - Donald Trump tells crowd in Milwaukee, recalling assassination attempt

The Second Coming officially began at about 9.30pm on Thursday and was ushered in if not by the angels then by the unlikely combination of Kid Rock and Ultimate Fighting Championship mogul, Dana White.

Everything about the ceremonials and speechifying in Milwaukee this week was a prelude to this moment, when the man who had survived an assassin’s bullet took his place among the Republican grassroots again. If they loved Donald Trump before, then the bizarre and shocking event of the past week moved the relationship in to a different realm, writes Keith Duggan.

Boxer Paddy Barnes leads Team Ireland out at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Brazil in 2016. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Some Olympic athletes are now entering the danger zone: Not long now, and while the last few days before the Olympics always builds great excitement from the outside looking in, for some athletes it can be a sort of danger zone when their events feel like they’re fast approaching, and yet still remain some distance away, writes Sonia O’Sullivan.

Listen: The Greatest Irish Olympic Stories Never Told

Irish-based leasing firms are in a battle for billions of euro in compensation for planes stuck in Russia: A former British army chief of staff gave a grim appraisal of the war in Ukraine recently in the High Court where insurers are resisting demands to compensate Irish leasing companies for aircraft lost because of the Russian invasion.

Gender divide reflected in Irish spectators’ interests as Olympics beckons: Irish women are more likely to follow gymnastics and swimming in the upcoming Olympics, and Irish men more likely to follow football, rugby sevens and boxing, a poll by researchers Ipsos has found.

Pat Kenny keeps his cool as spluttering reporter is doused in pepper spray: The summer weather may be unseasonably cool, but as The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays) makes clear, another kind of heat is rising uncomfortably elsewhere.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters