Groups of up to 50 young people throw petrol and paint bombs at police in Belfast overnight

Police cars were damaged during a disturbance in south Belfast on Monday night. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Groups of up to 50 young people threw petrol and paint bombs at police in Belfast on Monday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Police vehicles and cars belonging to members of the public were damaged during the disorder in the Broadway roundabout area of south Belfast.

Belfast’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay described it as a “particularly protracted period of public disorder lasting into the early hours” but said “thankfully” no one was injured.

“The windscreens of three cars were shattered and splattered with paint with some damage also caused to our police vehicles.

“Local officers will continue to patrol the area tonight to prevent antisocial or disorderly behaviour and detect those involved.

“We will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community,” Chief Supt Lindsay said.

He thanked local community representatives who helped restore calm and urged the young people involved and their parents or guardians, to “seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures.

“These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble,” the senior police officer said.

South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl said she was “disgusted, disappointed and angry” at the attacks on police and her thoughts were with “all the officers who were attacked in this horrendous incident, I am thankful none were injured.

“Those involved have done nothing but bring misery and disruption to residents, workers and anyone else affected.

“These sorts of incidents are not wanted by the vast majority of people here.

“If anyone has any information on those involved in this, I urge them to take it to police immediately,” she said.