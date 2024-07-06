Fota Wildlife Park celebrates birth of three Asiatic lion cubs

Staff at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork are celebrating the birth of three endangered male Asiatic lion cubs.

Three cubs were born to six-year-old mother Arya, who recently returned from Helsinki Zoo where she spent several years, and was paired on her return to Fota with eight-year-old male Yali, who has played a significant role in the European Breeding Programme.

Fota Wildlife Park Lead Ranger Julien Fonteneau says the Asiatic lion is classified as endangered by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and inhabits only one remaining site in the world, the Gir Forest in India.

“The current population of Asiatic lions in the Gir Forest in Gujarat in India is estimated to be in the region of 500 to 600 lions which means that wildlife parks and zoos play a crucial role in safeguarding the species.

READ MORE

“We are overjoyed with the birth of Arya’s three cubs because Arya and Yali’s cubs are not just vital to our breeding programme but also to the global efforts in preserving the Asiatic lion population,” said Mr Fonteneau.

Lion cubs at Fota Wildlife Park. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Lion cubs at Fota Wildlife Park. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Mr Fonteneau said the birth of this litter of lions to Arya and Yali marks the first lion birth at Fota Wildlife Park in five years and so is a significant milestone in the park’s ongoing conservation efforts for the endangered lion species.

He said there were now seven Asiatic lions at Fota comprising Arya, her three cubs, the first two lions to arrive at the park, sisters, Gira and Gita and Yali, who arrived from Paignton Zoo in the UK almost two years ago as part of a European Endangered Breeding Programme.

“Arya’s journey has been remarkable. Born and raised at Fota Wildlife Park, she spent a few years at Helsinki Zoo, but was eventually ousted by the other lionesses. Earlier this year, Arya returned to her roots at Fota to live with her mother, Gira, and her aunt, Gita.

“Although inexperienced, Arya is excelling as a new mother and is very protective. We have been monitoring the cubs daily and they all appear to be well fed and active. She has been caring for the cubs outdoors under the foliage and out of sight.

“Whenever it rains, she carries them to the heated lion shelter, which our visitors know well. While they are still very young and sleeping a lot, it is possible to catch a glimpse of them at the lion shelter.”

Visitors can see Arya and her cubs at the Asian Sanctuary, when they visit Fota Wildlife Park, and the park is inviting the public to help name the three cubs and have an opportunity to win one of three annual Conservation passes by entering via the blog at www.fotawildlife.ie.