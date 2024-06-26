Natasha O’Brien tells lawmakers and judges ‘to do better’ with sentencing laws for serious crimes

Justice campaigner Natasha O'Brien has said she will continue to campaign for stronger sentences in assault cases. Video: David Raleigh

Justice campaigner Natasha O’Brien on Wednesday told lawmakers and judges around the country “to do better” in respect of sentencing laws for serious crimes.

The assault victim said she was traumatised by the manner in which Limerick Circuit Court judge Tom O’Donnell last week imposed a fully suspended three-year sentence on soldier Cathal Crotty after he beat Ms O’Brien unconscious in an unprovoked and vicious assault in Limerick city.

Ms O’Brien brought her campaign for victims’ rights to the steps of Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday, from where her attacker walked free last week, and from where Judge O’Donnell on Tuesday retired after 47 years as a solicitor and a judge.

She said she was “not criticising the actual sentence given, I am criticising the way it was given, and the reasons for giving it, and the insensitivity in which he [the judge] handled me”.

Before sentencing Crotty to a suspended term, Judge O’Donnell told Ms O’Brien it was significant the accused had pleaded guilty. This, the judge said, meant there would be no trial, and Ms O’Brien would not have to endure the additional trauma of waiting longer for the case to come to court.

Before addressing a crowd of about 100 protesters outside the Limerick court, Ms O’Brien said she would like to see judges receive “sensitivity training” when dealing with victims of crime.

“They are dealing with victims in the 21st century, they need to [step up] with the times,” she said.

Later, Ms O’Brien told those gathered outside the courthouse that she wanted her case to be a catalyst for change in how victims are treated in courts. She said her experience of the court had left feeling “utterly alone” and she “didn’t want to be alive”.

She was without legal representation, while she said her “abuser”, Crotty, had a solicitor, a senior barrister and a junior barrister.

Natasha O'Brien addressed a crowd of about 100 protesters outside Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

“We need more diversity in our judges, we need more humanity in our judges, we need these courts to be a place of humanity,” she said.

“What happened to me, and the [suspended] sentence is a tip of a gigantic iceberg – this happens to so many victims of so many crimes all over the country.”

Ms O’Brien said her campaign was not solely focused on rights for female victims: “It is men that watch their attackers walk free too – it is everyone – it is absolutely disgusting.”

Ms O’Brien also met the newly directly elected Mayor of Limerick, John Moran, who thanked her “on behalf of all of Limerick”. He said he will meet senior Limerick gardaí and local business representatives this week to address street violence and other issues in the city.