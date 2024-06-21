Man dies in house fire in Limerick

A man has died in house fire in Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died in a house fire in Limerick.

The fire broke out at a house at Kilmurry Village, which is situated close to the University of Limerick, shortly before midnight.

Fire Service control received the alert at 11:41pm and dispatched four tender units including a high-rise platform, from Limerick City, and from Cappamore, in the county.

Firefighters attached to the Limerick City and County Fire Service spent five hours at the scene, putting out the fire and damping down the scene before returning to their bases after 5am this morning.

Gardaí remain at the scene and are investigating all of the circumstances in relation to what caused the fire.